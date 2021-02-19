Iran's Chabahar to become steel & petrochemical industry hub: Official

Thanks to its strategic position and the projects currently underway there, Chabahar will become a hub of the steel and petrochemical industry in Iran, an official said on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Director General of Chabahar Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Abdul Rahim Kordi said that it is of prime importance to pay due attention to accelerating the construction of roads, railways, port development, and airport construction in the area.

Chabahar will play an effective role in the steel industry, petrochemicals, and transportation development, he further noted.

Chabahar Free Zone is located and established at east of Chabahar Port by the Oman Sea, 70th km to Pakistan border.

Some part of its land area has been transformed into an industrial township while the rest has been earmarked for trade, commercial services, residential, tourism, and green area activities.