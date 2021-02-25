UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians

Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammad Hosseini said in a Twitter message on Thursday that Abu Dhabi has started to issue travel visas for the Iranian nationals, which had been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The COVID-19 pandemic had made the UAE to decide not to issue travel visas for the Iranian nationals, but with efforts made by the Iranian embassy and consul in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the problem was solved.