Official says satisfied with results of human trial of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine

The results of the first phase of the human trial of an Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine – Cov-Iran Barekat – has proved to be very promising, a health official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammadreza Salehi, in charge of clinical study of the Iranian developed vaccine, said that the results of immuno-genetics studies on more than 44 volunteers are ready which are “much more significant than we expected”.

He, however, noted that we have to wait some more days for the final results of the tests.

Iran has injected the vaccine on some 56 volunteers ranging between 18 to 50 in the first phase of the human trial.

Each one of the volunteers received two doses of the vaccine, with the last one being vaccinated on February 19.