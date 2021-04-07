Iran extends traffic restriction to Iraq for COVID-19

Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari on Tuesday said that the traffic restriction to the neighboring state Iraq was extended for two weeks, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Before Nowruz, Iran imposed restrictions on trips to Iraq, which are now extended for another two weeks, except for trade and exchange of goods, he added.

With regard to Turkey, he said that all tours to the country were canceled since yesterday except for commercial and freight traffic, in compliance with the health protocols.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 174 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 63,506.