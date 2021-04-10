Iran's Isfahan producing 2,100 tons of medicinal herbs

Isfahan province produces 2,100 tons of different types of medicinal herbs in natural lands per annum, a provincial official says, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Director General of Isfahan Natural Resources and Watershed Management Department Abtin Mirtalebi told IRNA on Friday that the value of the medicinal herbs accounts for 53.8 billion tomans (2198969.9 dollars).

The director general point to the fact that the job creation of the sector stands at around 203,000 man-days.

Asafoetida, Ferula, Seidlitzia, celery, radish, sumac, of thyme, Mahaleb, caraway, artichokes and acorn are among the medicinal herbs, which are being produced in 6.5 million hectares in the province, he noted.

Nearly 300 types of plants are growing in natural lands of Isfahan province of which 45 kinds are proper for medicinal purposes and can be profitable in both domestic and international markets, he stipulated.

Isfahan province is located in the central part of Iran and enjoys semi-arid and arid climates. Some 3.2 million hectares equivalent to 32 percent of areas of the province are desert lands.