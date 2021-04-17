Serbian FM to visit Tehran today
Foreign Ministry spokesman of the Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that foreign minister of Serbia is to pay a visit to Tehran today to meet with Iranian officials, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Khatobzadeh said that Nikola Selaković is to meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of Majlis Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and some other Iranian officials.
