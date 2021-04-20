CBI allocates $178 m to buy COVID-19 vaccines - CBI chief

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdol-Nasser Hemmati said on Tuesday that $178 million has been allocated for 16.8 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX, formally known as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, Trend reports citing İRNA.

$178 million was allocated for 16.8 million doses of vaccines and the first installment was also paid and imported through COVAX, Hemmati wrote on his Instagram account.

He added that the necessity of supplying the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinating should be the country's most important concern.

All requests of the Ministry of Health to pay the currency for the import of vaccines are provided, he noted.

He further noted that today, the Central Bank has allocated at least another $100 million for this purpose to pay with the announcement of the Ministry of Health, adding that this process of currency supply will continue based on the requests.