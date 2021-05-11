Iran, Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace process

Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani discussed the peace process of Afghanistan on Tuesday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Taherian met and held talks with President Ghani at the presidential palace on Tuesday, according to the Afghanistan presidential press office.

They exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Earlier on Monday, Taherian in a meeting with the Chairman of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah emphasized Iran's support for the Afghan peace process.