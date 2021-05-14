Iran’s FM meets with Spanish counterpart
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and conferred with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya in Madrid on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The Spanish foreign minister also serves as chief in charge of European Union and cooperation affairs.
At the beginning of his trip to Europe, Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Madrid on Thursday, May 13.
The main focus of the trip would be the comprehensive expansion of bilateral relations and joint cooperation on issues of mutual interest.
Before traveling to Europe, Zarif went to Syria to meet and talk with Syrian officials.
