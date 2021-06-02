Iran, Tajikistan interior ministers sign MoU to widen cooperation

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Tajik counterpart Ramazon Rahimzoda, in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, signed a cooperation document, Trend reports citing İRNA.

The document is expected to boost further cooperation between the two countries to fight organized crimes, extremism, and terrorism, drug trafficking, police training, exchange of university students and professors, as well as investment and trade.

The Iranian interior minister said that the document will definitely affect bilateral relations on different security, police, cultural, economic, and trade areas in a positive way.