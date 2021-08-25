Iran’s steel production grows by about 10%

World Steel Association (WSA) reported that world raw steel production has increased 12.4 percent in the first 7 months of 2021 and Iran’s production has seen a 9.9% surge in that period, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The world raw steel production amounted to 1,165,300,000 tons from the beginning of 2021, indicating a 12.4 percent growth compared to the same period last year, according to a report by WSA.

Iran’s share of raw steel production has been 17.8 million tons in this period, marking a 9.9 percent increase compared to last year.

China is the biggest producer of raw steel in the world with 649.3 million tons of production (8 percent increase), followed by India and Japan with 68 million (28.7 percent increase) and 56 million tons, respectively. The US and Russia take the fourth and fifth place.

Iran is still among the top 10 steel producing countries of the world.