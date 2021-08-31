Iran increases production of COVIran Barekat vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.31

Trend:

Iran expects to launch two more factories for production of its local COVIran Barekat vaccine, which will help to increase the vaccine production, said Reza Mazhari, an executive responsible for the third phase of the COVIran Barekat vaccination plan, Trend reports via ILNA.

Mazhari indicated there is high enthusiasm about COVIran Barekat and it has been welcomed by people.

"We hope that by launching new factories, we will be able to respond to the people's demands," he said.

He noted that by September 11, the second Barakat factory would deliver 200,000 doses of vaccine to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Mazhari noted that the first Barakat factory is active day and night, producing 3 to 4 million doses of vaccine per month.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.