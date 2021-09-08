Iran to import 18m doses of corona vaccines soon: Health Minister

Iran's Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Wednesday that Iran will import about 8 million doses of corona vaccines tomorrow and another 10 million doses next Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Einollahi went on to say that Iran currently has 21 million doses of corona vaccines at hand. By the end of this month, Iran will have approximately 40 to 50 million doses of vaccines, he added.

Many of the medical staff was not vaccinated last year, he said, adding that that caused a lot of casualties. Around 95 percent of the staff in the medical centers has been vaccinated this year, he further noted.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that 20,558,038 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 10,892,656 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.