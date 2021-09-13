Iran to begin production of FAKHRAVAC COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 13

By the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2022), Iran`s Defense Ministry will produce 20 million doses of the Fakhra Covid-19 vaccine, the Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Minister of Defense added that in the first phase, Iran managed to produce about one million doses per month, which will be delivered to the Ministry of Health.

He noted that by the next quarter of the year, Iran will increase the production of the Fakhra vaccine to 5 million doses per month.

Iran has successfully completed the second phase of the human trial for the FAKHRAVAC COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research.

FAKHRAVAC is an inactivated virus-based vaccine and requires two doses given by intramuscular injection 14 days apart.