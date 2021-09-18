Iran receives batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Austria

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 18

Trend:

A consignment of one million doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Iran from Austria, Trend reports citing IRNA.

To help assist Iran in the fight against the pandemic, Austria provided the country with one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The spokesman for Iran`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khaibzadeh expressed gratitude for this support.

“It underlines the historical ties between Iran and Austria.”

Khatibzadeh noted that the global pandemic can only be overcome together.