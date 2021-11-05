Iran, Oman emphasize on developing bilateral trade ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman stressed the need to enhance and broaden bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Redha Juma Al-Saleh met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi in Muscat on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

It should be noted that Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Redha Juma departed for Iran on Friday to take part in the International Health Congress of Islamic Countries.

During his visit, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry will meet and hold talks with the Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and also officials of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) to discuss issues of mutual interests.