Trade with neighbors accounts for 52% of Iran's commercial exchanges

The spokesman for Iran's Customs has said that neighboring states had a 52-percent share in Iran's foreign trade in the last seven months, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that Iran's foreign trade in the last seven months totaled 54.8 billion dollars with over 98.68 million tons of goods traded.

From the amount, he added, over 61.46 million tons worth of about 28.32 billion dollars accounted for business transactions with 15 countries neighboring Iran.

This shows that the share of neighbors in Iran's foreign trade accounted for 62 percent in terms of weight and 52 percent in terms of value, according to Latifi.

The official also said that Iraq topped the list of Iran's export destinations in this period, with 19.74 million dollars of imports from Iran.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirate has the biggest share of Iran's imports, with about 8.6 billion dollars of exports to Iran, as said by the official.

The spokesman added that balance of trade in Iran was +1.246 billion dollars in the last seven months.