Russia to invest 73m euro in Iran’s Sirik power plant

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has accepted Iran’s demand for investing 73 million euros in Sirik power plant, an Iranian official announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Director of (Thermal Power Plants Holding Company) TPPH Steam Power Plant Projects Behnam Khaefi-Nejad told IRNA on Thursday that the Sirik power plant needs 73 million euros to continue operation in 2022; so, following consultations with Russians, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has agreed to open letter of credit (LC).

The Sirik power station is a 1,400-megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in Sirik county, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.

Construction of the power plant kicked off from June 2021, he said, noting that the Russian government accepted to invest 6.2 billion euros in the project.

In accordance with pre-planned timeline, the first phase of the project will come into operation in spring 2025, he said.