Iran's IRGC seizes two Greek oil tankers in Persian Gulf waters

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf waters, IRGC public relations announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The reason for seizing the oil takers on Friday was their violation of naval regulations, Sepah News reported.

The IRGC Navy seized the Greek oil tankers, it said.

In a related development on Wednesday, the Greek government seized an Iranian ship operating under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran off the coast of that country and confiscated its cargo by alleged court order and in coordination with the US government.

Following to the illegal seizure of Iranian oil tanker, Chargé d'Affaires of Greek Embassy to Iran (in absence of Ambassador) was summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.