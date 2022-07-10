Iranian President says no obstacle to expand ties with Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday night that the current level of Tehran-Islamabad ties is not proportionate to the diverse capacities of the two countries and regular holding of the joint commission for economic cooperation can pave the way for boosting the level of bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes great importance to its relations with Pakistan, said the Iranian President on Saturday evening in response to a phone call by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Raisi in the telephone conversation added that the current level of Tehran-Islamabad relations is not proportionate to the diverse capacities of the two countries, adding that Iran is ready to expand bilateral relations, especially in energy and agricultural fields.

"The regular holding of the joint commission for economic cooperation will pave the way for boosting the level of relations between the two countries, said the Iranian President, pointing out that there is no obstacle to expanding ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

Iranian President stated that Iran is the best friend of neighboring countries under various circumstances.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, praised Iran's support to extinguish the fire in part of the country's forests, as well as a favorable reception from Pakistani pilgrims.

"I thank the Iranian attention and effort to expand relations with neighboring countries, including Pakistan", the Pakistani Prime Minister said, adding that mutual ties continue beyond neighborly relations.

Pakistan is interested in expanding the exchange of goods and commodities as well as cooperation in energy with Iran, Shahbaz Sharif said, stressing the necessity of holding a joint meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries as soon as possible.

The Pakistani Prime Minister stressed that "we call for restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and improving the lives of the people of this country as well as the provision of the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland."