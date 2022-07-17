Iran, Italy ink MoU on cultural, scientific cooperation

Iran's Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture and Sapienza University of Rome signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation in cultural and scientific fields, Trend reports citing Mehr.

At the incessant follow ups of Cultural Division of Iranian Embassy to Italy, the Memorandum of Understanding was inked between Prof. Giorgio Piras Head of the Department of Classics at University of Rome La Sapienza and Prof. Mahmoud Gholabchi Head of Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture on July 15, 2022.

Exchanging professors and students, expanding joint research projects in the field of Iranian cultural heritage, holding conferences and tutorial workshops to introduce Persian language and Iranian culture under the programs of the specialized course on cultural heritage of the Middle East and Africa in Department of Classics at University of Rome La Sapienza, etc. are of the main provisions envisioned in the Memorandum of Understanding.