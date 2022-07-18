Arts, culture appropriate field for deepening Tehran-Tokyo ties - minister

Minister of culture and Islamic guidance of Iran in a meeting with Japan ambassador said that expansion of bilateral cultural and artistic relations is an appropriate pretext for deepening and expansion of comprehensive ties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammad-Mahdi Esmaili said that for instance different kinds of arts and culture weeks can be held for deepening the two nations’ cultural relations.

He also referred to a public book reading movement titled “Migrant of Sun Land”, whose subject was a narrative book written by a Japanese lady, Konico Yamakura, who changed her name into Saba after marrying an Iranian man, Mr. Babaie, whose son was martyred during the Iraqi imposed war.

Esmaili also condoled with Japanese ambassador on assassination of the former Japanese prime minister, telling him that the Iranian nation have always had kind feelings for the Japanese nation, knowing that the Japanese are hardworking people, with strong will and very successful.

He said that the development of political ties and comprehensive cooperation among countries is the first condition for strengthening the friendship bonds among nations, and fortunately all those factors are present in relations between the Iranian and Japanese nations.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, in the meeting appreciated the culture minister for his condolence message on the occasion of the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, telling him that late politician had played a decisive role in expansion of Iran-Japan bilateral ties.

He also expressed delight that today the two countries’ relations are deep and strong.

Ambassador Ikawa Kazutoshi focusing on the Japanese mother of martyr Babaie, said that she was a very prominent personality, and her loss is quite sad, as she has presented very precious translations from Persian to Japanese language, arguing that her popularity among the Iranian people is exemplary.