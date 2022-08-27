Tehran-Moscow economic ties to further expand - Industry minister

Iran's Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin said in Moscow on Friday that Tehran-Moscow economic ties will be further expanded to match the two countries’ excellent political relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that Iran and Russia that have recently expanded their comprehensive relations now intend to further expand their economic ties. Fatemi Amin who was in Russia to visit the Automobility Moscow 2022 exhibition referred to some details about Iran-Russia plans for further expansion of their economic relations.

He said that although this year the two countries expanded their economic relations, the current level of the bilateral economic ties does not match the Iran-Russia excellent political ties, in order to fill that gap the two countries cooperation in at least 10 to 15 fields, especially in automobile manufacturing, ship building, airplane manufacturing, pharmaceutical industry and the agricultural field need to be expanded.

After the west's imposed sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine war event, some of that country’s industries are faced with difficulties, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to fill that gap by its partnership in various economic sectors of that country.

Fatemi Amin added that the Russian car manufacturing industry is facing problems, especially for provision of receiving some spare parts from the west. Therefore, negotiations on possibility of providing some of those spare parts by Iran began last month.