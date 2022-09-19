Iran’s exports to Africa grew 40% in March-August period

Iran’s exports to African countries during the first five months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21-Aug. 22, 2022) grew by 40% compared with the same period last year, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The figure was announced on Monday by Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of Iran’s Customs Administration, during his speech at a gathering aimed at evaluating Iran-Africa trade opportunities.

Latifi said that Iran’s imports from African countries in the mentioned period grew by 147% compared with the same period last year, adding that the Islamic Republic’s trade with the continent involved 55 countries.

He explained that a total of 1.354 million tons of goods worth $741,122,922 were traded between Iran and Africa in the first five months of the current Iranian year.

Out of that, the official added, Iran’s exports accounted for 1,311,647 tons of goods worth $696,731,412 and sent to 37 African countries, while imports to Iran accounted for 42,629 tons of goods worth $44,391,510 from 19 African nations.

Latifi said that South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, Nigeria and Ghana were the top destinations of Iranian goods, respectively.

Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ghana had respectively the most imports to Iran, he added.

The official also said that imports mainly included raw materials and machinery, while Iran mainly exported foodstuff, minerals, as well as petro-refinery and oil derivatives products.

Latifi said that trade with Africa has seen a jump, but goals are yet to be achieved.

Also present at the gathering was South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo.

He said that trade between Iran and Africa dates back to the last century and began to grow after African nations got independence, however, it is not at a desirable level yet due to certain problems.

The South African envoy hailed the incumbent Iranian administration for attaching importance to developing trade ties with Africa and proposed that services are traded between Iran and the continent as well in order to further expand cooperation.