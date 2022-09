BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 has shaken Iran, Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University said, Trend reports.

According to the information,the epicenter of the quake was located 55 kilometers from Raver city of Kirman province. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.