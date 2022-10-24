Iran to export turbines to Russia: Official

Managing Director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) Reza Noshadi on Sunday announced the signing of a contract to export 40 Iranian-made turbines to Russia, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Noshadi said that Iran and Russia signed an export agreement for sending 40 Iran-made turbines to Russia, adding that Iran's gas production doubled during the sanctions period.

Explaining the progress, opportunities, and challenges of the gas industry, he underlined that the country's industrial successes are not exclusive to the missile and drone fields, and now 85 percent of the facilities and equipment needed by the gas industry are being built inside the country, and because of this capability, a contract has recently been signed for the export of 40 Iranian-made turbines to Russia.

Referring to the wicked policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he highlighted that now the enemies are trying to downplay the country's great achievements by spreading misinformation and not letting the authorities in the country make appropriate decisions.