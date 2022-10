BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A terrorist attack occurred at Shah Cheragh Shrine in Iran's Shiraz on October 26, Trend reports via the Iranian media.

A total of 15 people were killed and 40 people were injured in an attack.

According to preliminary data, three gunmen opened fire at the pilgrims at Shah Cheragh, two of whom have been arrested, while the third attacker is being searched for.