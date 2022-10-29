Türkiye, Iran enjoy rich common grounds to develop ties: Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has underscored that Ankara and Tehran have abundant common grounds for expansion of all-out ties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a message to congratulate his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Republic Day of Türkiye, President Raisi emphasized on Saturday that the Republic of Türkiye and the Islamic Republic of Iran are two independent countries with long-standing good neighborliness, which are opposing unilateralism at the global level, and they enjoy rich common grounds to develop ties.

The serious willingness of the two nations to fully implement the comprehensive plan of long-term cooperation will create a brilliant outlook for consolidation of affinities as well as the realization of joint objectives and protection of common interests, the Iranian chief executive mentioned.

October 29 was coined as the Republic Day of Türkiye, which came into effect in 1923.