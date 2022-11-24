Netherlands call for investigation of deaths during protests in Iran - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. An impartial and transparent investigation on the cases of those who suffered from protests in Iran should be launched immediately, Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, said at the 35th special session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran, Trend reports.

According to him, a wave of protests in Iran, caused by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl that was arrested on September 13 for wearing a hijab incorrectly, remain peaceful, however, Iranian government has been violently suppressing the protesters.

“The brave people of Iran are standing for their freedom, pride and dignity. They should be heard, and not beaten. We call for a transparent investigation of the death of Jina Mahsa Amini and others, who died during the protests in Iran,” he said.

Hoekstra noted that, along with the investigation, the Netherlands urge an immediate release of all arbitrary prisoners, as well as the end of imposing the death penalty.