Iran, Tajikistan discuss oil cooperation

Discussions around oil cooperation were held between senior Iranian and Tajik officials in Tehran on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma exchanged views on exports of oil and gas condensates, oil products, petrochemical products, Iranian excavation and exploration operations in Tajikistan, exports of technical and engineering services, as well as reconstruction and renovation of Tajikistan’s oil refineries.

The Tajikistani minister is in Tehran for a 15th round of Iran-tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

The cooperation commission convened in Tehran on Monday co-chaired by Daler Juma on the Tajikistan’s side and Iranian Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian on the Iranian side.