Iran summons British ambassador

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff for interventionist remarks by British officials, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s third bureau for West Europe condemned the UK intervention in Iranian domestic affairs and the country’s state and media support for the recent protests in Iran.

The official also denounced the baseless and hypocritical sanctions imposed by Britain against the Iranian nationals and said that efforts by the UK and London-based media to breathe artificial respiration in the Iranian unrests are not going anywhere.

Such efforts will rather increase the Iranian hatred of the continued anti-Iranian policies of London, the official added.

The British envoy was also told that Iran reserves the right to take counter-measures to respond to the British sanctions.

Iran also categorically refuted the trumped-up allegations of London against Iran about sending drones to Russia which are being raised without providing any document, noting that what has prolonged the war in Ukraine is the dispatch of deadly weapons to Kiev by Britain and its allies which repeatedly delays a political settlement to the crisis.

The British ambassador said that he will convey Iran’s protest to his respected government at the earliest.