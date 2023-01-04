Iran summons French ambassador

Iran's Foreign Ministry has summoned French Ambassador to Tehran Nicolas Roche following a French journal insulting Muslim's sanctities, as well as religious and national values, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The French ambassador was informed about Iran’s strong protest to the disrespectful acts of French journals insulting Muslim sanctities, and religious besides national values.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept blasphemy and insulting Islamic, religious, and national values in any way, and France has no right to justify insulting the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond proportionately, Kanaani said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a note of official objection to the French Ambassador and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is awaiting an explanation and compensatory action by the French government in condemning the unacceptable behavior of the French journal.

The French ambassador promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government at the earliest.