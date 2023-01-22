Russian parliamentary delegation to visit Iran

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will pay an official two-day visit to Iran, the State Duma’s press service said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On January 22-23, the delegation of the State Duma headed by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran with an official visit," the press service said. Heads of relevant committees of the State Duma are among delegation members, it noted.

The third meeting of the commission on cooperation between parliaments of the two countries is planned during the visit on Monday. "The agenda meeting comprises legislative support of trade and economic cooperation in spheres of energy, transport and agriculture, issues of interaction in the Caspian region, regional security and countering terrorism and extremism," the press service said. The previous meeting of the commission was in January 2020.

Talks between Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are also planned during the visit. Lawmakers intend to discuss the progress in interparliamentary relations between Russia and Iran.