Raisi commissions FM to pursue Iran's water share of Hirmand River

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commissioned Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to pursue the issue of Iran's water share of Hirmand River for Sistan-Baluchestan residents in negotiations with Afghanistan's concerned governing officials, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Addressing the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday cabinet meeting, President Raisi said that the Iranian citizens in Sistan-Baluchestan province have been faithful border keepers of Iran as of remote past.

He also referred to the problems with which the people in Sistan-Baluchestan province are entangled with for provision of fuel, commissioning his first vice president to solve that problem urgently.

President Raisi, meanwhile, referred to the noticeable progress achieved in completion of the macroscale National Information Network during the 13th government's tenure, emphasizing that the concerned officials must complete that project more rapidly.