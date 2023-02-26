Iran's IRGC developing hypersonic cruise missiles: chief commander

A top Iranian military commander said on Saturday that the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is developing hypersonic cruise missiles, official news agency IRNA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

IRGC's Chief Commander Hossein Salami made the remarks in an address to the closing ceremony of a national festival, noting Iran aims to develop high-speed cruise missiles which can fly at a low altitude.

Commenting on Iran's other military capabilities, Salami said, "We can track satellites from the earth using radars and hit ships moving thousands of kilometers away from us."

In remarks during a televised program on Thursday, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said Iran has developed a new long-range cruise missile named Paveh that can travel a distance of up to 1,650 km.

In November last year, Hajizadeh said Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile capable of penetrating "all missile defense systems," according to Iran's Press TV network.