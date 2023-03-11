Revival of Iran-Saudi ties big step for regional stability - Iranian Parliament Speaker

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that the revival of Iran-Saudi relations is a major step in line with stability of region and Persian Gulf, as well as broader political and economic regional cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Qalibaf made the remarks after the announcement of restoration of Iran-Saudi bilateral relations.

"The restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia is a major step in line with strengthening security in the region and the Persian Gulf, and broadening the political and economic cooperation in the region," the Iranian parliament speaker said.

Qalibaf added, "I hope the other side, too, will prove its good will by refraining from interference in internal affairs of our country, and adopting well intentioned decisions, especially in Lebanon, Yemen and in support of Palestine."