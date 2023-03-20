Iran ready to share scientific achievements with Islamic world

Iran's representative at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Forum in Pakistan's Islamabad, emphasizing scientific reference and science production as a way to expand prosperity among Muslim nations, said that Iran's Minister of Science's message to this forum was that Iran is ready to share its scientific achievements with other countries of the Islamic world, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The 5th Vice-Chancellors’ Forum of Universities in the Islamic World concluded in Islamabad on Monday.

Over 200 Vice Chancellors, including 40 from 20 different OIC countries, participated in the VC Forum that was jointly organized by Higher Education Commission (HEC), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and British Council, Pakistan.

Iran's representative at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Forum in Pakistan's Islamabad, Reza Sahraei, in Islamabad, in an interview with IRNA said that the message of Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology was read at the opening ceremony of the forum, in which, Iran's minister of science emphasizing the scientific reference and production of science, announced Iran's readiness to share its scientific achievements with other countries of the Islamic world.

He added that the great interest of Pakistanis to the Iranians and the long-standing cultural relations between the two countries is a great opportunity for the growth of scientific, educational, academic and cultural cooperation, therefore, reflecting the positive and strong points of Pakistan inside Iran can help improve these interactions.