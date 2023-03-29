Iran and Turkiye to increase number of weekly flights to 260

The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CAA) has announced that the number of weekly flights between Iran and Turkiye will increase by nearly 20%, Trend reports citing IRNA.

CAA’s spokesman Jafar Yazarlou said on Tuesday that Tehran and Ankara have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase the number of flights between the two countries by 40 to 260 per week.

Yazarlou said the aviation MoU signed between Iran and Turkiye will also cover training courses for airport staff and technicians.