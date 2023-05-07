Iran expects trade deals worth up to $2bn from IRAN EXPO 2023

Iran expects trade deals and business contracts worth up to $2 billion will be inked during IRAN EXPO 2023, a major international trade event being held in Tehran, an Iranian official says, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Alireza Peyman Pak, deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, said on Sunday that an estimated 1,250 businessmen and trade officials from more than 65 countries in Europe, Latin America, Eurasia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, as well as Iran’s neighbors, are currently in Tehran to attend the event.

In particular, large delegations from countries that Iran seeks more economic and trade cooperation with, including 100 individuals from China, 50 from Pakistan and Oman each, 40 from Saudi Arabia, and over 30 participants from the UAE, have so far been warmly received at IRAN EXPO 2023, the official said.

Additionally, over 600 specialized business-to-business (B2B) meetings are also expected to be held during the exhibition, the deputy minster added.

“The private sector, especially the joint chambers of commerce, did a very good job and actively participated in the event. So many business meetings have been planned by the chambers,” he pointed out.

The 5th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRNA EXPO 2023) kicked off in Tehran on Sunday to showcase trade and investment opportunities in the country for foreign businessmen and entrepreneurs.