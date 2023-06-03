Iranian currency rate for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to June 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,744 rials.

Currency Rial on June 3 Rial on June 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,361 52,051 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,275 45,988 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,892 3,856 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,808 3,761 1 Danish krone DKK 6,047 6,009 1 Indian rupee INR 510 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,547 136,490 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,705 14,733 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,048 30,051 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,104 109,111 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,907 30,907 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,491 25,177 1 South African rand ZAR 2,152 2,124 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,009 2,025 1 Russian ruble RUB 517 516 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,210 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,783 27,183 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,146 30,991 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,145 39,172 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,447 1,455 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,859 31,727 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,702 8,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,929 5,907 100 Thai baths THB 120,885 121,002 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,175 9,103 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,185 31,663 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,037 44,744 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,360 9,384 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,058 16,066 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,799 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,730 16,804 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,716 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,008 74,536 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,815 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,351 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,741 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,046 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000-512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000-549,000 rials.