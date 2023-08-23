Iran stresses initiation of direct flights with Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held discussions with Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to the report, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the need for Iran and Malaysia to enhance their economic and banking connections while circumventing the usage of US dollars due to US sanctions.

Taking into account the recent parliamentary elections in Malaysia, Ghalibaf expressed optimism that the new Malaysian parliament would contribute to further strengthening parliamentary relations with Iran.

He highlighted Iran's continuous interest in fostering effective communication with ASEAN countries and expressed the hope that deeper ties with Malaysia could serve to advance these connections.

Ghalibaf stressed the significance of enhancing transportation links between Iran and Malaysia, particularly the initiation of direct flights between the two nations. He emphasized the urgency of addressing existing issues in air transportation to facilitate smoother commercial and tourism movement, given the geographical distance.

Zambry Abdul Kadir, in response, emphasized the importance of collaborative initiatives between the Malaysian and Iranian parliaments to facilitate relations on a governmental level. He expressed his hope that parliamentary cooperation between the two nations would pave the way for broader relationship development across various sectors.