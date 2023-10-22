Russia, Iran to eliminate customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Russia and Iran have agreed to eliminate duties on imported goods from both countries until March 2024, said a member of the Joint Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Kambiz Merkazemi, Trend reports.

"As commercial relations between Iran and Eurasian countries develop, issues related to customs operations, tariffs and market competition will be resolved before the end of the current Iranian year (March 2024)," he said.

Merkazemi also stressed that the infrastructure for the implementation of the free trade agreement is developing “at an advanced rate” thanks to the close mutual understanding between Iranian and Russian representatives participating in the negotiations.