Terrorist attack in Iran leaves gas trunkline blowing up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Two terrorist attacks blew up a main gas pipeline in Iran's Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces on the night of 13-14, the head of the dispatch office of the National Gas Company of Iran Saeed Agli said, Trend reports.

According to him, no dead or wounded have been recorded as a result of the terrorist attacks.

Agli noted that the gas pipeline was blown up in two sections, and gas supply to certain villages in Isfahan province was suspended. The blaze started by the pipeline explosion has been quenched.

