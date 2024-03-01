President of Iran casts his ballot in election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi voted in the election for the 12th parliament and the 6th Assembly of Experts, Trend reports.

Iran's president took part in the voting at a polling station set up in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Making a statement after voting, Ebrahim Raisi said that this election is a symbol of national unity and a national holiday.

He emphasized that the voice of the people plays a determining role.

The Iranian president also added that the winner of the election is the Iranian people and not those who get the highest number of votes.

To note, Iran is conducting its 12th parliamentary election and the 6th Assembly of Experts election.

The election has commenced at 08:00 and is being held in 1,218 constituencies and approximately 59,000 polling stations in 31 provinces.

About 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

About, 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. The current speaker of the Iranian Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Assembly of Experts, responsible for supervising the Supreme Leader of Iran’s appointment, dismissal, and overall conduct, has 144 candidates battling for 88 available seats. The current chairman of the Assembly is Ahmad Jannati.

