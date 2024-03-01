Former president of Iran votes in parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Former President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has taken part in the ongoing election for the 12th Parliament and the 6th Council of Experts in Iran today, Trend reports.

The former president voted at a polling station set up at a high school in the Iranian capital, Tehran's polling station.

Iran's parliamentary and Council of Experts elections started at 08:00 local time. The election is being held in 1,218 constituencies and at about 59,000 polling stations in 31 provinces.

Nearly 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. Note that, the current speaker of the Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Council of Experts is a council that oversees the appointment, removal, and activities of Iran's Supreme Leader. A total of 144 candidates will compete for 88 seats on the Council of Experts. The current chairman of the Council is Ahmad Jannati.

