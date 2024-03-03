Iran increases trade turnover with its main trading partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran's total foreign trade in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2023 ) with the country's 10 main trading partners amounted to 136 million tons of goods worth $88 billion, Trend reports.

China, UAE, Türkiye, Iraq, India, Pakistan, Russia, Oman, Germany, and Afghanistan are considered Iran's main trading partners, accounting for 84% of the total value of exchanges, while the remaining countries account for 16%.

Meanwhile, six of Iran's trading partners, notably China, Afghanistan, Russia, UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, increased their trade with Iran in the first 11 months of this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel