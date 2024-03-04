Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in his statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, Trend reports.

"Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase, even though the level of uranium enriched up to 60 percent has fallen slightly," he said.

Grossi noted that the IAEA currently lacks consistent knowledge regarding the production and inventory details of centrifuges, rotors, bellows, heavy water, and uranium ore concentrate.

"It is three years since Iran stopped provisionally applying its Additional Protocol and therefore it is also three years since the Agency was able to conduct complementary access in Iran," the director general added.

Meanwhile, on January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.