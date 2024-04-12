Iranian FM holds phone talk with UK counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have held a phone call to discuss the latest developments in the region and the bilateral relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to Iranian MFA, the sides noted some progress in the relations between the two countries, while expressing commitment to improving joint efforts to enhance cooperation.

Addressing the recent air attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Amirabdollahian addressed UK’s “failure in condemning this action”.

The Israeli Air Force strike on the Mezzeh municipality of Damascus on April 1 killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps for Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi.