Iranian Armed Forces publish preliminary report on helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has published a preliminary report on the helicopter crash with President Ibrahim Raisi on board, Trend reports.

The report notes that some details will take "more time" to study.

According to the information, the preliminary investigation shows that the helicopter followed the intended route and did not change its flight path. About a minute and a half before the crash, the pilot contacted two other helicopters on the flight team.

“No traces of gunshots or similar damage were found on the wreckage of the crashed helicopter,” the report says. The General Staff noted that the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a mountain. In conversations between dispatchers and the crew, “nothing suspicious was noticed either.”