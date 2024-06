BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Zohreh Elahian has become the first Iranian woman to file and register as a candidate to run in the country's upcoming presidential election, Iranian campaign spokesman Mohsen Eslami said, Trend reports.

"Ms. Zohra Elahian is registered to vote," Eslami said.

However, on May 31, he noted that three Iranian women were denied registration “because they did not meet the [necessary] conditions.”